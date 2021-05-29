Mismatch: Bucks sweep Heat in rematch of last season's playoff series

The Heat — who led 9-2 shortly after the start of Game 1 and hadn’t enjoyed even that much of a margin in the last 136 minutes and 8 seconds of basketball leading into the start of Game 4 — got the early jump. A pair of free throws by Duncan Robinson with 3:48 left in the opening quarter put Miami up 20-12, its biggest lead of the series, and the Heat margin would eventually grow to as much as 12 in the first half.

Yet there were signs that the Bucks had to like: Antetokounmpo was 1-for-7 with three fouls in the first half, Milwaukee had only two points off the first seven Heat turnovers, and despite all that, Miami’s lead was merely 64-57 at the break.

And, sure enough, the third quarter was all Milwaukee.

“We went out there and competed as hard as possible,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously, they made it very, very tough for us but we kept our composure.”

The Heat couldn’t make anything; they shot 8-for-24 in the quarter. Portis’ 3-pointer late in the third put Milwaukee up by 12, and the lead was 91-85 going into the fourth. Before long, the game was decided, and with that, so was the series.

“Just some missed shots here and there,” Butler said. “I think they did a great job. I think you just kind of leave it at that.”