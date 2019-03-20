CLEVELAND — The Milwaukee Bucks are staggering to the finish line of a special regular season.

Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle on Wednesday night, one of several key injuries to hit the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks in recent days.

The end result was a 107-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rookie Collin Sexton scored 25 points, Jordan Clarkson had 23 and Cleveland delayed Milwaukee from clinching the Central Division.

Antetokounmpo also sat Tuesday night when the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

“He’s making progress,” coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo. “It’s us hopefully being smart and being somewhat cautious, but it’s more than that. He can’t play. We’ll see how the next 24 to 48 hours go, and I’m hopeful he’ll be in a good place as we move forward.”

Sexton made a 3-pointer with 1:42 left and dropped a driving layup one minute later as the Cavs held on. Down 105-102, Milwaukee had a chance to tie it but had an ugly turnover without getting a shot off.

Khris Middleton scored 26 points and Eric Bledsoe 24 for the Bucks, who couldn’t wrap up their first division title since 2001.

The Bucks weren’t just without Antetokounmpo, one of the top MVP candidates, either. They also were down five other rotational players including starting guard Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and forward Nikola Mirotic (thumb).

Brogdon is out indefinitely while the Bucks did not provide a timeline on Mirotic’s return. Budenholzer dismissed a report that Mirotic, who got hurt during Tuesday’s win over the Lakers, could be out for as long as a month. The Bucks did not provide a timeline in their release.

“These things can always change,” he said. “In a perfect world, they’re less. Sometimes they take longer. This is a little bit of a unique injury.”

The wave of injuries will test Milwaukee’s depth just as the team builds for the playoffs.

“Certainly there’s no good time to have them, but we feel good about our depth,” Budenholzer said. “As long as guys can return in a timely way, which we’re hopeful of, getting some time without games, not pounding on your body, may be a silver lining.”

Sexton’s development has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise dreary season for Cleveland. He became the only rookie in team history to score at least 23 points in seven straight games. Austin Carr (1972) did it six times.

Cleveland’s Kevin Love, who missed Monday’s game in Detroit with a sore lower back, left in the third quarter with an apparent head injury. He banged heads with Bledsoe late in the second quarter and played three minutes in the third before going to the locker room.

Love finished with 10 rebounds in 18 minutes.

While the Bucks are nursing injuries, the Cavs were as close to full strength as they’ve been in months as Tristan Thompson returned after missing 26 games with a sore left foot. It was a rare chance for coach Larry Drew to have three of his top frontcourt players in Thompson, Love and Larry Nance Jr., who had missed the previous five games with a chest bruise.

“It feels a little weird having all these bodies back and being able to experiment with some things,” Drew said. “It’s a nice problem to have.”

Middleton did all he could to carry the Bucks in the first half by scoring 18 points. But without enough support, he couldn’t keep up with the better-balanced Cavs, who built a 16-point lead and went into the locker room at halftime leading by 11.

Milwaukee 24 23 34 21 — 102

Cleveland 30 28 23 26 — 107

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 10-21 2-2 26, Ilyasova 4-9 0-2 8, Lopez 7-11 2-2 19, Bledsoe 7-19 8-9 24, Snell 3-11 0-0 8, Wilson 1-9 4-4 6, Frazier 0-4 0-0 0, Connaughton 4-7 1-2 11. Totals 36-91 17-21 102.

CLEVELAND — Osman 3-10 1-2 8, Love 1-10 3-3 6, Zizic 3-6 2-4 8, Sexton 10-18 1-1 25, Knight 5-12 1-1 13, Nance Jr. 3-5 0-0 7, Chriss 0-1 1-2 1, Thompson 3-3 1-1 7, Nwaba 1-7 2-2 4, Clarkson 9-17 4-4 23, Stauskas 1-4 2-4 5. Totals 39-93 18-24 107.

3-point goals — M 13-32 (Middleton 4-6, Lopez 3-5, Connaughton 2-4, Bledsoe 2-5, Snell 2-6, Wilson 0-2, Frazier 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2), C 11-39 (Sexton 4-7, Knight 2-7, Nance Jr. 1-2, Stauskas 1-3, Clarkson 1-4, Osman 1-5, Love 1-9, Nwaba 0-1, Chriss 0-1). Rebounds — M 51 (Middleton 12), C 54 (Zizic, Love 10). Assists — M 24 (Bledsoe 8), C 18 (Nance Jr. 5). Total fouls — M 16, C 17. Technicals — M coach Budenholzer, Bledsoe. Att. — 19,432.