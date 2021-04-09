Minus all five starters, Bucks fall to Hornets

Charlotte also was missing some key players.

The Hornets announced last Saturday that Gordon Hayward would miss at least four weeks with a sprained right foot. LaMelo Ball hasn’t played since March 20 because of a fractured right wrist. Malik Monk has a sprained right ankle and hasn’t played since April 1.

In their last home game, the Bucks were missing four starters plus usual sixth man Bobby Portis, but gave the New York Knicks all they could handle before falling 102-96.

The Bucks reserves weren’t quite as competitive Friday.

Charlotte pulled ahead for good on a Bridges 3-pointer midway through the first quarter and led by as many as 21.

Jeff Teague scored 19 and Bryn Forbes added 18 for the Bucks, who had seven players in double figures.

The Hornets (27-24) are three games above .500 for the first time since January 2017 and improved to 2-0 against the Bucks this season.

Charlotte had five players score at least 18 points. Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham each scored 20 points. Jalen McDaniels had 19 and PJ Washington added 18.

In the paint

This was the Bucks' lone home contest in a 10-game stretch. They visit Orlando, Minnesota and Atlanta in their next three games. ... Zora Stephenson became the first woman to work play-by-play duties in a regular-season game on a Bucks broadcast crew Friday. Stephenson, typically the sideline reporter on Bucks broadcasts, was substituting for Jim Paschke.