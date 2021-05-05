Milwaukee council OKs $750K settlement with former Bucks guard Sterling Brown over arrest

"With this settlement the city turns a page and embraces the 21st century, where we will insist on recognizing citizens' rights, human rights and developing a police force of peace officers to work with the community to better our city," said Mark Thomsen, Brown's attorney.

Brown said in his lawsuit that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is Black when they confronted him for parking illegally in a handicapped-accessible spot in January 2018. He was talking with officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn't immediately follow orders to remove his hands from his pockets.