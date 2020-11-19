Milwaukee Bucks waive Ersan Ilyasova

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks shaved $7 million off their payroll for the upcoming season Thursday, choosing to waive Ersan Ilyasova instead of picking up the option on his contract.

As a result, the Bucks have all but eliminated the possibility of working out a deal to resurrect a trade that would have brought Bogan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee when the Sacramento Kings wing becomes a restricted free agent Friday afternoon.

Along with guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward D.J. Wilson, Ilyasova's expiring contract was an important aspect of the deal, word of which leaked Monday night. By Wednesday afternoon, however, reports began to surface that Bogdanovic did not approve of a trade to Milwaukee. Some suspected that the alleged breakdown was a cover-up to save the Bucks from potential tampering charges, since Bogdanovic, as a restricted free agent, would have to be moved in a sign-and-trade deal which wouldn't be permitted until the league's free agency period opens at 4 p.m. Friday.