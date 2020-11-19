Milwaukee Bucks waive Ersan Ilyasova

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks shaved $7 million off their payroll for the upcoming season Thursday, choosing to waive Ersan Ilyasova instead of picking up the option on his contract.
As a result, the Bucks have all but eliminated the possibility of working out a deal to resurrect a trade that would have brought Bogan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee when the Sacramento Kings wing becomes a restricted free agent Friday afternoon.
Along with guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward D.J. Wilson, Ilyasova's expiring contract was an important aspect of the deal, word of which leaked Monday night. By Wednesday afternoon, however, reports began to surface that Bogdanovic did not approve of a trade to Milwaukee. Some suspected that the alleged breakdown was a cover-up to save the Bucks from potential tampering charges, since Bogdanovic, as a restricted free agent, would have to be moved in a sign-and-trade deal which wouldn't be permitted until the league's free agency period opens at 4 p.m. Friday.
With a deadline to decide Ilyasova's status looming, Bucks general manager Jon Horst likely found no other takers for the veteran forward's services before declining the option. While it wipes out a trade for Bogdanovic, Horst could try and sign him outright when free agency begins — though the Kings have the right to match any offer he receives — using either the Bucks' mid-level or bi-annual exceptions worth $9.2 and $3.6 million, respectively, to find more help on the open market.
Because the Bucks are already over the salary cap for this season, the full mid-level exception is the most they can offer Bogdanovic, who made $8.5 million with Sacramento last season and could accept a qualifying offer of $10.66 million to remain with the Kings for another year.
Ilyasova, 33, appeared in 63 regular-season games last season and averaged 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.3 blocks in 15.7 minutes. His playing time went down significantly during the postseason, when he scored 3.0 points in 7.7 minutes while playing just three games.
The move ends Ilyasova's third stint with the Bucks, who selected him with the 36th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. After playing his rookie season in Milwaukee, Ilyasova spent two years playing in Spain before returning to the Bucks in 2009 and averaging 11.5 points with 6.6 in 387 games (243 starts) until he was traded to Detroit for Caron Butler and Shawne Williams in June 2015.
After playing for five teams over the next three seasons, he returned to Milwaukee in 2018 on a two-year, $14 million contract.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!