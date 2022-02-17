 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milwaukee Bucks sign former Nets forward DeAndre' Bembry

DeAndre' Bembry, AP generic file photo

Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton, right, is stopped by Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry while driving to the basket in the second half on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Denver.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward DeAndre’ Bembry less than a week after the Brooklyn Nets waived him.

Bembry averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1 steal and 19.8 minutes in 48 games with the Nets this season. He shot 56.8% from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-5 Bembry has played a total of 288 regular-season career games with the Atlanta Hawks (2016-20), Toronto Raptors (2020-21) and Nets. He has career averages of 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Atlanta selected him out of Saint Joseph’s with the 21st overall pick in the 2016 draft.

