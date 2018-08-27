A member of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2K video game team was wounded in a mass shooting during a Madden 19 video game tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday.
Tim Anselimo, who goes by the handle "oLARRY," was among the wounded, according to multiple media and social media reports, and a statement from the Bucks.
“Our thoughts are with Tim and his family after this horrific situation,” Bucks Director of Business Operations and Co-Managing Director of Bucks Gaming Cayle Drabinsky said in a statement issued by the team. “We are in close contact with his mother and continue to monitor his health.”
Anselimo’s mother posted about the shooting on Twitter, as did a player who found his phone.
My son was shot 3 times please keep him in your prayers— Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 26, 2018
@oLARRY2K was shot in chest and hand I was with him. I have his bag and phone. Plz retweet this to notify 2k community. He is at Florida shands hospital. didn’t look life threatening to me but injured bad. I love you bro— BUCTILLIDIE (@BucTillIDie) August 26, 2018
The Miami Herald reported in this story that the gunman killed two and injured 11 before shooting himself to death.
Streaming video of the tournament captured the grisly soundtrack of 12 rounds of shots punctuating screams of wounded gamers and repeated wails of “Oh my God, oh my God!” As the shots end, several people shout “where did he go!?”
The killings took place in a game room at a Chicago Pizza restaurant inside the Jacksonville Landing, a half-empty waterfront shopping and dining complex in downtown Jacksonville.
The event where the shooting took place was not related to the NBA 2K League.
The Bucks selected their NBA 2K team in the spring and Anselimo was among the six team members. The Bucks team was one of 17 that competed in a season that ended this month.
Players received a base salary of more than $30,000, plus the chance to compete for prize money.