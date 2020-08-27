Milwaukee Bucks get the nation's attention with their stand for racial justice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With an early afternoon start time and broadcast assignment on NBA TV, chances are Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic didn't stand to generate much attention outside of Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Instead, the Bucks got the nation's undivided attention when they chose to remain in their locker room and boycott the game to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a member of the Kenosha Police Department on Sunday.

Magic players were already on the floor for the start of the game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, when the news broke.

The decision came a day after some players suggested a boycott was possible. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about his team staging some sort of protest in his pregame media availability Wednesday and his comments seemed to suggest that there had already been discussions in Milwaukee's locker room on what to do.

"Our team has had lots of conversations, has a high level of concern and wants to continue to fight for racial justice, for social justice and for the excessive use of force by police," Budenholzer said. "I think it's best for our team conversations, and what we're thinking and doing, to stay private until if and when a player of myself decides something needs to be made public."