Milwaukee Bucks get the nation's attention with their stand for racial justice

With an early afternoon start time and broadcast assignment on NBA TV, chances are Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic didn't stand to generate much attention outside of Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Instead, the Bucks got the nation's undivided attention when they chose to remain in their locker room and boycott the game to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a member of the Kenosha Police Department on Sunday.
Magic players were already on the floor for the start of the game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, when the news broke.
The decision came a day after some players suggested a boycott was possible. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about his team staging some sort of protest in his pregame media availability Wednesday and his comments seemed to suggest that there had already been discussions in Milwaukee's locker room on what to do.
"Our team has had lots of conversations, has a high level of concern and wants to continue to fight for racial justice, for social justice and for the excessive use of force by police," Budenholzer said. "I think it's best for our team conversations, and what we're thinking and doing, to stay private until if and when a player of myself decides something needs to be made public."
The issue is personal to the Bucks, not just because the most recent incident took place less than an hour from their Downtown Milwaukee arena. Bucks forward Sterling Brown is currently suing the Milwaukee Police Department after he was tased and subject to unnecessary force during an altercation in a parking lot in June 2018.
Three years earlier, former Bucks forward John Henson was subject of a racial-profiling incident in a Milwaukee suburb when a jewelry store employee called police to report Henson and three of his friends were outside the closed store in what the employee thought was a stolen vehicle.
Bucks vice president Alex Lasry, whose father Marc is one of the team's owners Tweeted in support of the players' decision saying "the stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."
The Bucks players released this statement on their decision on Wednesday night:
“The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American communities. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings.
“Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball.
“When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.
“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!