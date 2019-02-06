Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker is getting just what he asked for.

After reportedly asking last month to be traded off the team with the best record in the NBA, sources say the third-year player is on his way to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With the league's trade deadline looming Thursday at 2 p.m., the Bucks were able to bolster their depth on the wing while allowing Maker to continue his development elsewhere.

The 7-foot-1 Maker, who turns 22 years old on Feb. 25, averaged 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 33.2 percent from 3-point range since being selected with the 10th pick in the 2016 draft, but he struggled to crack the rotation this season under new coach Mike Budenholzer, appearing in only 35 of Milwaukee's 52 games.

The 22-year-old Johnson, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound swingman who was taken eighth overall in 2015, averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in four seasons with the Pistons but has struggled with his outside shot, hitting only 29.2 percent of his long-range attempts.

Johnson will be a restricted free agent following this season, while Maker is due $3.6 million next season on the final year of his rookie-scale contract.

