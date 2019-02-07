Despite owning the best record in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks are not afraid of reshuffling their roster ahead of the league's trade deadline Thursday afternoon.

A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade forward Nikola Mirotic to Milwaukee as part of a three-team deal that sends the Bucks' Jason Smith and Detroit's Stanley Johnson to New Orleans.

The Pistons are expected to receive third-year center Thon Maker from the Bucks in exchange for parting with Johnson. The teams had reportedly agreed to a deal on Wednesday but the trade paperwork was never filed, according to league sources.

The Pelicans will also receive multiple second-round draft choices in the exchange.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 6-foot-10 Mirotic, an adept 3-point shooter, was acquired by New Orleans from Chicago last season and was an instrumental part of the club rallying to make the playoffs and advance to the second round after the season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins.

This season, Mirotic has played in just 32 of New Orleans' 55 games because of injuries, but has averaged 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

This story will be updated.