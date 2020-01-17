Mike Budenholzer rips into Bucks after 2 big leads nearly blown in win over Celtics

“We saw a play late in the first half and we think that might have been when it happened,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Maybe it got worse as the game went on. He didn’t say much about it at halftime. Certainly, after the game it was sore. Today, more sore.”

Stevens said the training staff will do more tests on Brown’s thumb on Friday.

Marcus Smart, who started in place of Brown, had 24 points.

“Coming off a back-to-back night, we knew that it was going to be tough,” Smart said. “But we didn’t want to let that be an excuse. We just continued to fight and fight until we got to where we wanted. We gave ourselves a chance at the end.”

Antetokounmpo, who also had seven assists, recorded his 35th double-double of the season.

After trailing by as many as 27, the Celtics outscored Milwaukee 36-22 to pull within 127-123 with 38 seconds to play. But Smart missed a 3-pointer and Middleton knocked down one of two free throws to seal the victory.

“Not enough, at least from the start,” Walker said of his team’s energy level. “As the game went along, we were a little better. But, games like this happen. We just have to be ready.”