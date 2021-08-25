Mike Budenholzer agrees to three-year contract extension with Bucks

For someone whose job appeared to be in jeopardy at times during this past season's NBA playoffs, Mike Budenholzer now has job security.
The Bucks coach agreed to a three-year contract extension Tuesday night, tying himself to Milwaukee through the 2024-25 season.
He has a 31-17 record in the playoffs with the Bucks, including the 2021 title. He has a 172-65 record in the regular season with the club.
"The appreciation I have for being a part of the Bucks organization is hard to express," Budenholzer said in a statement. "The players make the success happen on and off the court. We have the best players and to them I am grateful. They've grown and we've grown together during the last three seasons.
"We all can't wait to get back to work and face the great challenge of competing again for an NBA Championship. Again, being a part of the Bucks organization is very special. Let's keep getting better and building great teams and doing great work on and off the court."
“Bud is a great coach and a fantastic partner to work with every day as we build a team that consistently competes for championships,” general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “We’re extremely grateful for the leadership Bud provides and we look forward to building on the success we’ve had over the last three years and congratulate Bud on this well-deserved extension.”