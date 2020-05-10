Michael Jordan’s baseball flop big part of his legend

“He may not make it to the majors,” Francona said. “He knows that. But he’s not going to stop trying.”

Jordan seemed a bit humbled after his first year of pro ball but remained undeterred. He held his own against the top prospects and was hoping to start the next year with Class AAA Nashville.

“I’m not embarrassed that I’m the last man on this team,” he said. “It gives me something to work for. Part of the challenge for me personally is to prove wrong the naysayers.”

The next time I saw Jordan was four months later at White Sox camp in Sarasota. Major leaguers still were locked out after the strike ended the 1994 season, so Jordan was the focal point in a clubhouse filled with replacement players and minor leaguers.

The White Sox assured Jordan he wouldn’t have to be a strike-breaker and play in spring training games with replacement players, whom the media referred to as the “Scab Sox.”

“I like to think that I’m not doing anything that’s wrong,” Jordan told the White Sox beat writers. “If I’m doing something wrong, then I’ve got to reevaluate it. The last thing I want to do is get myself in the middle of this whole mess.”