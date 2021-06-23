Michael Cunningham: Breaking down how Hawks match up with Bucks, plus a series prediction

The Bucks traded for Tucker in March so he could defend the East's top scorers. The deal paid off when Tucker did as good a job as could be expected guarding Nets star Kevin Durant. Tucker has attempted only 49 field goals over 11 games this postseason (18 makes), but he could have more chances to score in this series.

Bigs

Hawks: John Collins and Clint Capela

Collins gradually has figured out his best role for the Hawks in his first postseason. He's cut down on awkward drives to the basket in favor of his effective jump shot from the mid-post and corner 3-pointers. Collins has been very good on defense, too, both helping and on the ball. He's likely to be the primary defender against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Capela spent much of his time chasing Embiid around the perimeter in the last series. That limited his most valuable attribute, help defense at the rim, but he still did good work on the glass. Capela sometimes didn't have strong challenges against Embiid's jumpers because he was guarding against his drives. He'll have to stick closer to Brook Lopez but sagging off Antetokounmpo might be a good approach.

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez