A league source confirmed Thursday the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in former Madison Memorial athlete Wesley Matthews if the New York Knicks buy out his contract.

PhillyVoice first reported the news. The Dallas Mavericks traded Matthews, DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr. and two future first-round picks to the Knicks for Kristaps Porzingis, Trey Burke and Courtney Lee.

Matthews averaged 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 38 percent on three-pointers for the Mavericks this season. The shooting guard is making $18.6 million in the final year of his contract. The struggling Knicks don’t need him this season. However, they wanted his expiring contract to help clear salary-cap space to go after A-list free agents next summer.

As a result, he’s a candidate to be bought out before the March 1 deadline. The Houston Rockets also are reportedly interested in the 32-year-old.

Matthews is a solid “three-and-D” player, and the Sixers are in the hunt for a perimeter defender.

Matthews' father, Wes Matthews, played 14 games for the Sixers during the 1983-84 season.