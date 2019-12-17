Mavericks end Bucks' winning streak at 18 despite 48 by Giannis Antetokounmpo

“I’m proud of the way the guys fought to the very last second tonight,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “To find a way to be close in the fourth quarter and have an offensive rebound and give ourselves a chance, I think it’s just a sign of the competitive nature of this group.”

Doncic sat out with a sprained right ankle, while the Bucks were missing injured point guard Eric Bledsoe.

Milwaukee trailed 86-76 entering the fourth quarter and pulled within 99-92 before Porzingis hit back-to-back 3-pointers from long range. The Bucks got no closer until the final 23 seconds.

Dallas was 16 of 41 from 3-point range, including four 3s each by Curry and Porzingis. The Bucks went 11 of 41 from beyond the arc.

“I hit those two deep 3s but even then, Giannis was right there in front of me,” Porzingis said. “They know we are a pretty good shooting team. But we have so many weapons and anybody on any given night can score 20-plus points. That’s the dangerous thing about us. Tonight, Seth played great. It’s kind of hard to play against a team that has so many options.”

Kyle Korver had a season-high 17 points for Milwaukee, including five 3-pointers.