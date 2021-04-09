Mavericks defeat Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits again with knee soreness

“It felt good,” said Porzingis, who was 10 of 20 and made all four attempts in the fourth, three from long range. “To just come in right away and hit that pump-fake 3. After you hit one like that, you feel in good rhythm and got a couple more.”

Porzingis finished a rebound off his season high, and his only assist set up a corner 3-pointer by Dorian Finney-Smith for a 110-97 lead with 2:17 remaining.

Already missing their star, the Bucks had rough shooting nights from Khris Middleton (14 points) and Jrue Holiday (13), who were a combined 12 of 43 from the field. Milwaukee shot 38% while finishing its second six-game road trip, the longest of the season, with the same 3-3 record as the first.

“There’s a little bit more of a load on both Jrue and Khris,” Budenholzer said. “I think they’re learning to take that. Playing without Giannis, he can’t play 48 minutes. I think there’s going to be good stretches for us in learning from these experiences playing without him.”

Dallas took control with a 13-2 run that included an overturned call when Finney-Smith blocked a dunk attempt by Middleton and immediately signaled to the bench to challenge the foul.