Mark Bradley: You shouldn't bet against 'house money' Atlanta Hawks

If you hadn't known which team was new to the playoffs, you'd never have guessed by watching. The Sixers spent the final four games in the throes of a nervous breakdown. (How they won Game 6 remains a mystery.) By then, the Hawks knew they were the better team. They had no fear of returning to Philly because they had no fear of the team that works there. If there's a word to characterize this stunning run, it's the one McMillan pinned on Young — "fearless."

Where Trae goes, his teammates follow. Sometimes you wonder why Young keeps launching 30-footers, but then you realize it's part of his no-brakes method. He'll try anything. If he makes enough of those shots, no defender can back off. When that happens he flits merrily past, the result being a floater or a lob. He's the smartest 22-year-old this rather older correspondent has ever seen.

In February, this seemed a gaggle of misfit parts. Today it's a team in the truest sense. Young is the leader, but you can see his savvy in Huerter and John Collins and the whole dang crew. McMillan said after Game 7 he was struck by how calm he was on the sideline. When you trust your players — and they're worthy of that trust — you're ahead of the game. The Sixers had a zillion panic moments over the final four games. The Hawks had none.