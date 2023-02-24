BEAVER DAM — Manny Wilke doesn’t like to make a big deal of his impairment, but it is a big deal that he gets to do what he loves on a NBA floor.

The 16-year-old sophomore at Beaver Dam High School was born with bilateral microtia and atresia, which means both his ears are underdeveloped and have no open ear canals.

His mother, Tiffany Wilke, said she was told when he was born that he would never walk or talk. That didn’t stop Manny Wilke from finding fulfillment in music and through dancing, a passion he began at 4 years old.

“That’s the thing I always remember,” Tiffany Wilke said. “The fact that he’s an NBA dancer is pretty incredible.”

Manny Wilke hears different than most. He hears through bone conduction, which “(sound) bypasses the outer ear, the middle ear and sends the signal right to the cochlea” Tiffany Wilke said. He also wears two bone-anchored hearing aids (BAHAs).

“He is profoundly deaf without his BAHAs,” Tiffany Wilke said.

When Manny Wilke was 18 months old, he went to Madison for music classes called Music Together to improve his hearing.

“I found it really fun and interesting,” he said. “Later on, I developed a much larger passion for dance, and realized I wanted to do this five days a week. I wanted to just constantly be dancing and have fun.”

When he was 4 years old, he took his first hip-hop dance class in Los Angeles, where he’s also had “numerous” surgeries for his impairment.

“I could just tell right away (dancing) was going to be something fun for him,” Tiffany Wilke said.

Manny Wilke was wearing a headband at the time to help hear the music and finding the correct rhythm. He said it took him five years from that point to learn how to listen to music and dance along with it.

“Usually, I like listening to the words or the whole song in general,” he said. “What I like to do is like a game, I pinpoint where the drums are or the base or if there’s a guitar in there, I could try to find the rhythm of the guitar. It’s finding the background of the music.”

When Manny Wilke began dancing with Elite Dance Centre in Beaver Dam — where he has danced for the past decade, and as part of the pre-professionals dance team the last seven — he knew several of his teammates were Young Bucks members.

He tried out at 7 years old but didn’t make the team.

“I don’t know for sure, but at that time I had no tricks,” Manny Wilke said. “I did not know how to pick up choreography that fast.”

Manny Wilke began dancing with the Young Bucks in September 2022, and has performed at the Milwaukee NBA team’s games during the 2022-23 season with his team of dancers ranging from 8 to 17 years old.

The interview process began with a submission of dance and tumbling videos and 10 days later having live auditions. His in-person interview was Aug. 11, 2022.

“I remember seeing him at auditions and being like, ‘Wow, that is so cool.’ I’ve never personally met anyone who is deaf (and) who could dance,” Young Bucks coach and 414 Crew member Autumn Powless said. “You would never know unless you saw the hearing aids attached to his ears because there’s not a difference.”

That’s why making the Young Bucks was special for Manny Wilke because it showed all the hard work was paying off. Tiffany Wilke said her son screamed when he found out he made the team.

“I was so happy because that was my dream since I was 6,” Manny Wilke said. “I still had a huge passion for hip-hop at the time, so I was so ecstatic. I never really thought I would make the Young Bucks team, but then I got the call. I was so happy that day.”

Manny Wilke’s first day with the Young Bucks was Sept. 16, 2022 and has practiced every Friday in Milwaukee with his new team. He said he was very excited about his first day with the new team because “they’re all super nice and welcoming.”

“It brings new aspects that I’ve never seen before or new moves that I haven’t seen before,” Manny Wilke said. “There’s all these other people that are really good at hip-hop, and I can learn from them, and create it into my own. Being able to dance with them gives it a whole other feeling of dancing in hip-hop.”

One thing that is different with the Young Bucks from past dance teams or studios is Manny Wilke never told Powless he was deaf. Tiffany Wilke said they worked with previous dance teachers and they would turn the music down to instruct the class, so her son could listen clearly.

“All my teachers do it,” Manny Wilke said. “It’s really nice. I didn’t realize not everyone else was fine with it. When someone does talk and the music is loud, I can rarely hear them.”

Powless normally turns the music down, regardless, because with a lot of kids in the gym, loud voices tend to echo. She also likes to face them when she’s teaching as well.

Manny Wilke didn’t want to make it a big deal, so he tends to position himself in the front row and closest to the middle as possible because “even being able to see the teacher gives me a clear view of what she’s doing or what she’s saying.” He will also lip read and follow along with his teammates if he can’t hear.

“From what I’ve seen, it doesn’t get in his way at all,” Powless said. “He would perform and learn just as easy as the other kids on the team. He asks questions with moves when he needs to, but I’ve never seen his impairment get in his way or stop him from doing what he’s doing.”

His dream was truly realized for his first performance during a timeout Nov. 21, 2022 when the Bucks hosted the Portland Trail Blazers in a 119-111 win. His next performance is Feb. 26 when the Bucks host the Phoenix Suns at noon.

“At first, I don’t really get nervous too much,” Manny Wilke said. “Once I was on the sidelines and courtside, I saw all the people there. My heart started pounding because I never performed in front of that many people before.”

An added wrinkle were drummers performing on the court with the Young Bucks.

“I could not hear the music at all,” he said. “Since the drummers had a different tempo than the music, it was tricky counting. … It didn’t look too bad. It still ended up looking good.”

In fact, Manny Wilke has impressed all watching him perform over the years.

“He has great leadership skills,” Powless said. “He helps with some of the younger kids when they are struggling with moves. He’s a great performer. I love to watch him perform. He’s very dependable. He’s hard working. You can count on him coming to practice knowing what he’s doing, remembering what we did last week and he’s just a positive asset to the team.”