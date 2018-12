TORONTO — After playing a starring role down the stretch, Malcolm Brogdon called this Milwaukee’s best performance of the season.

Brogdon hit tying and go-ahead 3-pointers in the final 67 seconds and the Bucks held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 104-99 on Sunday night.

Brogdon scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and matched a season high with 19 rebounds, and Brook Lopez had 19 points for the Bucks, the first team to beat Toronto twice this season.

“In terms of having a full game, playing hard on both ends and executing at a high level on both ends, executing the game plan, and then finishing strong down the stretch, that is definitely the top game for us,” Brogdon said.

The Bucks (17-8) bounced back from Friday’s loss to Golden State and have yet to lose consecutive games this season.

“That’s how special this team is,” said Antetokounmpo, who also had a team-high six assists.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and Kawhi Leonard had 20 for the Raptors.

Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 19 points and Pascal Siakam had 17 for the Raptors, whose 21-7 record is best in the NBA.

Neither Leonard (rest) nor Antetokounmpo (concussion protocol) played when the Raptors lost 124-109 at Milwaukee on Oct. 29, Toronto’s first defeat following a 6-0 start.

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry shot 0-for-5 Sunday and didn’t score for the first time since March 17, 2013 against Miami. Lowry led the Raptors with seven assists.

“Just couldn’t find the open ones tonight,” Lowry said. All of his misses were from 3-point range.

Milwaukee led 79-74 heading to the fourth and pushed its lead to 85-74.

Toronto battled back to lead 97-94 on a 3-pointer by Leonard at 2:07, but Brogdon hit the tying 3 at 1:07 and followed with a go-ahead jumper with 40 seconds left.

“We did a great job trusting one another and moving the ball,” Antetokounmpo said. “Malcolm hit some huge shots.”

Middleton assisted on both of Brogdon’s key baskets and finished with five assists.

“I’m going to get the glory for the shots but Khris is the one who sacrificed and made the extra pass to get it to me,” Brogdon said.

VanVleet answered with a layup, but Antetokounmpo restored the 3-point cushion with a driving dunk.

Leonard hit the rim with a potential tying 3 and Ersan Ilyasova was fouled as he grabbed the rebound. Ilyasova sealed it by making both free throws with seven seconds remaining, and Toronto did not attempt another shot.

Milwaukee led 51-49 at halftime. Toronto missed 10 consecutive field goal attempts in the first half, including eight straight to begin the second quarter. The Raptors responded by making five of their next 10.

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe celebrated his 29th birthday. He had nine points and five assists. ... Milwaukee activated newly acquired guard George Hill and center Jason Smith, but they did not play. ... Milwaukee has won its past three against the Raptors, including two straight in Toronto, its first road winning streak in the series since a five-game run from January 2011 to January 2013. ... The Bucks next host Cleveland on Monday night.

Milwaukee 25 26 28 25 — 104

Toronto 30 19 25 25 — 99

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 3-9 2-3 10, Antetokounmpo 8-15 2-3 19, Lopez 7-13 0-0 19, Bledsoe 4-14 1-1 9, Brogdon 7-15 1-1 18, Ilyasova 1-3 6-6 9, Maker 1-2 2-2 5, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, S.Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Snell 3-8 3-4 10. Totals 36-87 17-20 104.

TORONTO — Leonard 8-18 3-3 20, Siakam 7-12 1-2 17, Ibaka 9-21 0-0 22, Lowry 0-5 0-0 0, Green 3-7 0-0 8, Anunoby 1-5 0-0 2, Miles 2-4 0-0 5, Valanciunas 2-8 2-2 6, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, VanVleet 7-12 0-0 19. Totals 39-94 6-7 99.

3-point goals — M 15-39 (Lopez 5-8, Brogdon 3-5, Middleton 2-5, Maker 1-2, Ilyasova 1-2, Antetokounmpo 1-3, S.Brown 1-3, Snell 1-5, Connaughton 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4), T 15-44 (VanVleet 5-7, Ibaka 4-11, Siakam 2-4, Green 2-4, Miles 1-3, Leonard 1-5, Wright 0-2, Anunoby 0-3, Lowry 0-5). Rebounds — M 45 (Antetokounmpo 19), T 45 (Leonard 8). Assists — M 22 (Antetokounmpo 6), T 24 (Lowry 7). Total fouls — M 13, T 21. Technicals — T coach (defensive 3 second). Att. — 19,800.