Luka Doncic's triple-double powers Dallas Mavericks past Milwaukee Bucks in overtime

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Luka Doncic scored 36 points in his NBA-leading 17th triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks scored the last seven points of regulation to force overtime, going on to a 136-132 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Doncic also had a career-high 19 assists and 14 rebounds on the day the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year was named a finalist for the most improved award.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks before fouling out in the final seconds on the day the reigning MVP was named a finalist for the award along with LeBron James and James Harden.

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 34 points for the Bucks, who have already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Doncic’s final assist was a between-the-legs pass to Maxi Kleber for a three-point play and a 133-128 lead.

After a dunk from Antetokounmpo, Doncic hit a runner to get the lead back to five with 11 seconds to go as the Mavericks kept alive slim hopes to get out of the seventh seed and avoid a likely first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. Dallas played its third overtime game out of five in the bubble, winning for the second time.