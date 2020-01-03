Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead early NBA All-Star voting
Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead early NBA All-Star voting

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks in Luka Doncic, AP photo

The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against Mavericks' Luka Doncic in the second half on Monday, Jan. 21 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

 AARON GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dallas' Luka Doncic received more fan votes than any other player in the opening week of balloting for the NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA released the first voting totals on Thursday and Doncic has received 1,073,957 — 599 more than Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is the only other player to top the million-vote mark so far, putting him well on his way to what would be a 16th consecutive All-Star appearance.

James, Lakers teammate Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard are the runaway leaders in the Western Conference frontcourt. Doncic and Houston's James Harden also are off to enormous leads in the West guards race.

In the East, Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Toronto's Pascal Siakam are the leaders for the three starting frontcourt spots. Atlanta's Trae Young has gotten the most votes so far in the East guard race, about 11,000 ahead of Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving. Boston's Kemba Walker is 450 votes back of Irving.

Other notables from the first week of fan voting, which began on Christmas Day: Boston's Tacko Fall is sixth in the East frontcourt balloting, Golden State's Stephen Curry is fourth in the West guard vote so far despite being sidelined by injury, and Portland's Carmelo Anthony is holding the No. 8 spot in the West frontcourt race.

Fan voting continues through Jan. 20. The starters for the game — three frontcourt, two guards per team — will be determined through a system that gives fans 50% of the vote, players 25% and a media panel the remaining 25%.

Starters and the two player captains who will draft teams will be announced on Jan. 23. The reserves, who are selected by NBA coaches, will be revealed on Jan. 30.

The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 in Chicago.

NBA All-Star Voting

Released Jan. 2

Game: Feb. 16 at United Center, Chicago

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, 1,073,358

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, 606,534

3. Pascal Siakam, Toronto, 544,302

4. Jimmy Butler, Miami, 431,483

5. Jayson Tatum, Boston, 364,137

6. Tacko Fall, Boston, 110,269

7. Bam Adebayo, Miami, 104,086

8. Gordon Hayward, Boston, 75,420

9. Andre Drummond, Detroit, 68,076

10. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, 67,482

Guards

1. Trae Young, Atlanta, 443,412

2. Krie Irving, Brooklyn, 432,481

3. Kemba Walker, Boston, 432,031

4. Derrick Rose, Detroit, 233,669

5. Zach LaVine, Chicago, 174,991

6. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia, 159,065

7. Jaylen Brown, Boston, 156,537

8. Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 154,139

9. Bradley Beal, Washington, 149,640

10. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn, 94,618

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers, 1,020,851

2. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers, 955,246

3. Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers, 740,657

4. Paul George, L.A. Clippers, 280,894

5. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 173,129

6. Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas, 171,749

7. Nikola Jokic, Denver, 160,934

8. Carmelo Anthony, Portland, 142,292

9. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans, 118,188

10. Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers, 69,785

Guards

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas, 1,073,957

2. James Harden, Houston, 749,080

3. Damian Lillard, Portland, 202,498

4. Stephen Curry, Golden State, 191,149

5. Russell Westbrook, Houston, 189,005

6. D'Angelo Russell, Golden State, 122,499

7. Donovan Mitchell, Utah, 108,349

8. Alex Caruso, L.A. Lakers, 92,233

9. Devin Booker, Phoenix, 91,817

10. Ja Morant, Memphis, 77,081

