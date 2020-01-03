Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead early NBA All-Star voting

Dallas' Luka Doncic received more fan votes than any other player in the opening week of balloting for the NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA released the first voting totals on Thursday and Doncic has received 1,073,957 — 599 more than Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is the only other player to top the million-vote mark so far, putting him well on his way to what would be a 16th consecutive All-Star appearance.

James, Lakers teammate Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard are the runaway leaders in the Western Conference frontcourt. Doncic and Houston's James Harden also are off to enormous leads in the West guards race.

In the East, Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Toronto's Pascal Siakam are the leaders for the three starting frontcourt spots. Atlanta's Trae Young has gotten the most votes so far in the East guard race, about 11,000 ahead of Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving. Boston's Kemba Walker is 450 votes back of Irving.