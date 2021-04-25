Lou Williams helps Hawks end six-game skid against Bucks

Williams added two more 3s in a string of five consecutive long-distance baskets that gave Atlanta a 98-90 lead. Bogdanovic added two 3s in the run, and a layup by Williams pushed the lead to 100-90.

Point guard Trae Young (left ankle sprain) was held out for the second consecutive game, leaving Atlanta without its top scorer.

After holding Atlanta to 17 second-quarter points, Milwaukee led 51-43 at halftime.

A jumper by Antetokounmpo to open the second half gave the Bucks their first double-digits lead at 53-43, but they couldn't pull away.

“It felt like we were in a little bit of mud in the second half,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We didn’t have enough. Credit to Atlanta. They played well. They had a great finish to the fourth quarter.”

The Hawks outscored the Bucks 41-26 in the final period.

“I just think we were making shots, playing with a lot of confidence, giving ourselves an opportunity to win the game,” Williams said.

In the paint

Bucks forward P.J. Tucker (sore left ankle) did not play, but Budenholzer said “we anticipate this should be very short-term. I think he’s in a good place as long as we stay on top of it all.” ... Atlanta's last win over Milwaukee came on March 31, 2019. ... Coach Nate McMillan said Young “hasn't done anything the last couple of days” in terms of basketball activities while rehabbing the ankle injury. Young's status is uncertain for Monday's game at Detroit, though he said in a TV interview near the Hawks bench during the game he is improving every day. ... Atlanta center Clint Capela, who missed one game with a back contusion, was cleared to start after participating in pregame warmups. He had 14 rebounds, giving him at least 10 for the 13th consecutive game and 48th time in 53 games.