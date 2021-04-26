Lou Williams helps Hawks end 6-game skid against Bucks

In the paint

Bucks forward P.J. Tucker (sore left ankle) did not play, but Budenholzer said “we anticipate this should be very short-term. I think he’s in a good place as long as we stay on top of it all.” ... Atlanta’s last win over Milwaukee came on March 31, 2019. ... Coach Nate McMillan said Young “hasn’t done anything the last couple of days” in terms of basketball activities while rehabbing the ankle injury. Young’s status is uncertain for Monday’s game at Detroit, though he said in a TV interview near the Hawks bench during the game he is improving every day. ... Atlanta center Clint Capela, who missed one game with a back contusion, was cleared to start after participating in pregame warmups. He had 14 rebounds, giving him at least 10 for the 13th consecutive game and 48th time in 53 games.