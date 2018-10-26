MINNEAPOLIS — First-year coach Mike Budenholzer brought his heavy reliance on 3-pointers to the Milwaukee Bucks this season, transforming a team not known for its prowess from beyond the arc.

The approach has taken hold and Milwaukee has yet to lose a game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points and 12 rebounds in just 23 minutes, Ersan Ilyasova added 16 points off the bench and the Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-95 on Friday night.

Khris Middleton scored 16 points and hit four 3-pointers for Milwaukee, which is 5-0 for the second time in franchise history. The 1971-72 Bucks led by Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson started 7-0.

Five players scored in double figures for Milwaukee, which made a season-high 19 3-pointers.

“It’s been a complete turnaround,” Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon said. “Big part, credit to Bud. Not only do we have a great system that we play to advantage every night, our strengths, but he takes care of our bodies. We don’t feel run down. We feel healthy, everybody’s able to play.”

Milwaukee entered the game with the ninth-best offensive rating in the NBA to go with the fourth-best defensive rating.

The Bucks also entered shooting 40.8 3-pointers per game, up from last season’s total of 24.7 per game. They had connected on 15.3 3-pointers per game this season, the third-highest total in the league. Milwaukee hit just 8.8 per game last season.

“Tonight’s exactly how we want to play,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think we did a great job moving the ball, playing hard. And especially, I think they scored like 16 points in the first quarter? We were playing hard defensively, and we were moving the ball offensively.”

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 16 points for a listless Minnesota squad dealing with the distraction of star Jimmy Butler’s trade request. Butler started despite being questionable with an illness and had a season-low four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

“I think I was a lot like everybody else,” Butler said, downplaying the illness. “We let our offense dictate what our defense was going to bring. Me, speaking for myself, I can never let that happen.”

The Wolves started 0 for 11 from the field and were scoreless until Butler scored with 7:19 left in the first quarter. Minnesota missed its first nine 3s and went 10 of 43 for the game.

The Bucks were also cold early, going just 1 of 8 from 3-point range. But Milwaukee finished the half hitting nine of its next 15 3s to build a 25-point halftime lead.

Milwaukee 27 36 34 28 — 125

Minnesota 16 22 29 28 — 95

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 6-10 0-0 16, Antetokounmpo 5-9 5-6 15, Lopez 4-9 0-0 11, Bledsoe 3-6 0-1 6, Brogdon 6-8 0-0 13, Ilyasova 6-10 2-2 16, Maker 3-4 1-2 8, Henson 3-6 0-0 9, Dellavedova 2-4 0-0 6, Snell 3-7 0-0 7, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 4-9 0-0 9, Connaughton 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 49-92 8-11 125.

MINNESOTA — Butler 2-11 0-0 4, Gibson 4-9 3-5 11, Towns 7-16 0-0 16, Teague 2-10 0-1 4, Okogie 2-10 0-0 4, Deng 2-7 0-0 4, Nunnally 2-4 3-3 9, Bates-Diop 0-1 0-0 0, Tolliver 4-9 0-0 11, Dieng 2-8 2-2 6, Rose 5-13 3-5 14, Jones 4-13 2-2 12, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-112 13-18 95.

3-point goals — Mil 19-46 (Middleton 4-7, Henson 3-4, Lopez 3-7, Dellavedova 2-3, Ilyasova 2-5, Maker 1-2, Brogdon 1-2, Snell 1-4, DiVincenzo 1-5, Connaughton 1-5, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Bledsoe 0-1), Min 10-43 (Tolliver 3-7, Nunnally 2-4, Jones 2-4, Towns 2-5, Rose 1-3, Williams 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Deng 0-3, Butler 0-4, Teague 0-5, Okogie 0-5). Rebounds — Mil 62 (Antetokounmpo, Henson 12), Min 49 (Gibson, Dieng, Towns 7). Assists — Mil 32 (Bledsoe 9), Min 19 (Teague, Jones 4). Total fouls — Mil 23, Min 15. Att. — 16,334.