 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limited fans to be allowed at Bucks home games starting Tuesday night
0 comments
topical alert
BUCKS

Limited fans to be allowed at Bucks home games starting Tuesday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Budenholzer, Jon Horst, Fiserv Forum, AP photo

In this May 21, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks new head coach Mike Budenholzer talks to general manager Jon Horst after a news conference in the team's new arena in Milwaukee, the Fiserv Forum.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in nearly a year, the Milwaukee Bucks will play in front of their home fans.

The city of Milwaukee granted the team permission to allow up to 10% capacity at the 17,00-seat Fiserv Forum. The Bucks plan to reach that number gradually, starting Tuesday night when 250 people — friends and family of players and a few season-ticket holders — will be allowed to watch the Bucks face the Toronto Raptors.

If all goes well, the Bucks plan to allow 500 fans in for Thursday’s game, also against the Raptors; 750 on Friday against Oklahoma City; and the full 1,800 fans — allowing with up to 500 staff members — Sunday night against Sacramento.

The 10% limit is expected to remain in place for four weeks while the team and city evaluate both arena operations as well as the city’s COVID-19 statistics. After reviewing the situation, the Bucks could raise capacity to 25% for the start of the yet-to-be-released second half of the NBA schedule.

“There’s no doubt how important our fans are and how much we miss them,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said prior to the team’s just-completed six-game trip. “It’s a big reason, if not the biggest reason, why we do this.”

After returning from the pandemic hiatus last summer, the league finished the season in a controlled bubble setting but allowed teams to return to their home arenas to start the new season, with the decision to allow fans left up to each individual team.

Eight teams — Atlanta, Cleveland, Indiana, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando and Toronto (which is playing home games in Tampa this season) — allowed fans to attend games to start the season.

Tuesday will mark the first time since March 4 of last season with fans in Fiserv Forum, where the Bucks are 72-18 since moving from the Bradley Center prior to the 2018-19 season and have won nine of their first 11 games this season.

Those attending the upcoming games will be required to answer a COVID-19 questionnaire on their mobile devices, scan their own tickets upon entering and wear masks at all times. Tickets are being sold in pods of two or four seats, with seats in between pods closed off.

Concessions will be available, but the selection also will be limited. Orders will be placed with fans’ mobile devices, picked up at stations around the building and must be consumed in the fans’ assigned seats; all concourse tables and seating areas have been removed.

The team plans to increase its housekeeping presence, cleaning bathrooms and frequently-touched surfaces on a regular basis and utilizing the facility’s ventilation systems to produce fresh air several times an hour.

Officials from the Bucks and Fiserv Forum plan to make a formal announcement with more detailed plans during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Social media buzzing after Giannis Antetokounmpo announces 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers reflect on narrow loss to Wolverines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics