Limited fans to be allowed at Bucks home games starting Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in nearly a year, the Milwaukee Bucks will play in front of their home fans.

The city of Milwaukee granted the team permission to allow up to 10% capacity at the 17,00-seat Fiserv Forum. The Bucks plan to reach that number gradually, starting Tuesday night when 250 people — friends and family of players and a few season-ticket holders — will be allowed to watch the Bucks face the Toronto Raptors.

If all goes well, the Bucks plan to allow 500 fans in for Thursday’s game, also against the Raptors; 750 on Friday against Oklahoma City; and the full 1,800 fans — allowing with up to 500 staff members — Sunday night against Sacramento.

The 10% limit is expected to remain in place for four weeks while the team and city evaluate both arena operations as well as the city’s COVID-19 statistics. After reviewing the situation, the Bucks could raise capacity to 25% for the start of the yet-to-be-released second half of the NBA schedule.

“There’s no doubt how important our fans are and how much we miss them,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said prior to the team’s just-completed six-game trip. “It’s a big reason, if not the biggest reason, why we do this.”