LeBron James makes Giannis Antetokounmpo top pick in NBA All-Star Game draft

LeBron James has faced Giannis Antetokounmpo as an opponent in the last three All-Star Games.
The Los Angeles Lakers' star got him as a teammate this year.
James used the No. 1 overall pick on Antetokounmpo — the NBA’s two-time reigning MVP from Milwaukee — in the draft for Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. Kevin Durant, who will not play in the All-Star Game because of injury but still is the captain for Team Durant, took Brooklyn teammate Kyrie Irving with his first pick.
The other starters for Team LeBron will be Stephen Curry of Golden State, Luka Doncic of Dallas and Nikola Jokic of Denver. The other starters for Team Durant will be Joel Embiid of Philadelphia, 2020 All-Star MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, Bradley Beal of Washington and Jayson Tatum of Boston.
This is the fourth year of the NBA's playing captain format for the All-Star Game. James is 3-0, beating teams captained by Curry in 2018 and Antetokounmpo in the last two seasons.
“I just try to pick players that can complement one another,” James said during the draft that was taped Wednesday and aired Thursday night on TNT. “When we’re on the floor, we’ll try to play the game the right way. It’s the All-Star Game, so there’s going to be some shenanigans out there. But for the majority of the game, we’re going to try to play the right way and come out with a win.”
Durant had the first pick of the reserve round and took another Brooklyn teammate, James Harden with the opening selection there. James’ first pick among the reserves was Damian Lillard of Portland, Durant followed by taking Devin Booker of Phoenix, and James countered by selecting Ben Simmons of Philadelphia.
“I wanted Ben Simmons. I wanted Ben,” Durant said.
The remaining Team Durant subs: Zion Williamson of New Orleans, Zach LaVine of Chicago, Julius Randle of New York, Nikola Vucevic of Orlando and Donovan Mitchell of Utah. James’ final selections were Chris Paul of Phoenix, Jaylen Brown of Boston, Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers, Domantas Sabonis of Indiana and Rudy Gobert of Utah.
Mitchell and Gobert, respectively, were the last two players taken despite being the only All-Stars from the Jazz — who hit the break with the NBA’s best record at 27-9.
“This is slander, America,” TNT analyst Charles Barkley said during the taping.
Durant took Mitchell, which left Gobert to James as the final selection. And James did his best to diffuse what he knows will inevitably be a topic of conversation — how the Jazz got snubbed during the draft.
“Listen, I just want to say something,” James said. “There’s no slander. There’s no slander to the Utah Jazz. But you guys got to understand, just like in video games growing up, we never played with Utah. Even as great as Karl Malone and John Stockton was, we never picked those guys in video games. Never.”
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have committed more than $3 million to aid historically Black institutions as part of All-Star Sunday, with at least $1.75 million coming from the game itself.
Team LeBron will play on behalf of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Team Durant will play for the United Negro College Fund. Both organizations will receive $500,000 to start, and the winners of the first, second and third quarters will collect another $150,000. The team that reaches the target score and wins the game first will get $300,000 more.
“It’s an honor that we get to represent so many people and use this platform to help advance education, our youth, just the world in general,” Durant said.
A few notes from the draft:
LEBRON VS. PHILLY
For the fourth consecutive year of this format, Embiid was not drafted by James. But it's not an anti-Philadelphia bias: James drafted Embiid's teammate Ben Simmons for the second consecutive year and will have him as an All-Star teammate for the third time; he swung a trade to get Simmons after Antetokounmpo originally drafted him in 2019.
GOBERT HISTORY
Team LeBron might have defaulted into a pretty good last pick. All Gobert did last year in his All-Star debut was shoot 10 for 11, score 21 points and grab 11 rebounds in 19 minutes.
JAZZ REACTION
The Jazz, on Twitter anyway, took the high road after Mitchell and Gobert were the last two players selected. “The All-Star nod is a credit to the Jazz’s success this season, but also to the work it has taken to get here," the team wrote. Mitchell will play for Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers on Sunday; Gobert will play for Jazz coach Quin Snyder.
OPPOSING TEAMMATES
Mitchell and Gobert won't be the only All-Stars from the same franchise playing for different teams Sunday. Phoenix (Paul and Booker), the Los Angeles Clippers (George and Leonard) and Philadelphia (Embiid and Simmons) will be in the same boat. Technically, James and Lakers teammate Anthony Davis are on different squads as well; Davis, who is injured and will not play, was placed on Team Durant.
THE COACHES
Rivers, who played in one All-Star Game, is coaching the game for the third time. It's Snyder's All-Star debut as a head coach.
Social media buzzing after Giannis Antetokounmpo announces 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks
Light it up, light it up
Hoan bridge lights celebrating the signing of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/koYkeuLOTb— Mark Baden (@Mark_Baden) December 15, 2020
Putting in work
In 2013, he was just a kid trying to make a name for himself. Now?— Sam (@SamBrahm1) December 15, 2020
2x MVP
4x All Star
1x DPOY
And he just signed a Super Max to stay in Milwaukee for 5 more years. Thank you Giannis❤️ #Bucks pic.twitter.com/FjS6jrHhbh
Worth a 1,000 words
Today is a great time to share this shot from a former colleague, @lucificious (on instagram at @lucian_mcafee). It's so pure. Have always loved this shot above most every Giannis pic. pic.twitter.com/UsKBuCmH8E— Jim Kogutkiewicz (@jimmyfk) December 15, 2020
Kids approve
I know two little guys who are really excited @Giannis_An34 is coming back to the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/PrgYqJf3Fo— Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) December 15, 2020
Just look at those moves!
This is what I was doing after I heard Giannis was staying in Milwaukee!!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XtHX6VjSzA— Tim Decorah (@tdecorah8791) December 15, 2020
Monster moment
Just remembered Giannis signed that super max pic.twitter.com/3roVscjezY— Ari (@liIacwine2) December 15, 2020
Family first
I hope Giannis made the best decision for him to win a championship, because he definitely made the best decision for his family and continuity #Giannis #Nba— Dan (@shadesandgrace) December 15, 2020
Standout star
Sure we have Rodgers, Braun and Yelich but man Giannis means everything and more to this state. He revitalized the city and brought life back into a dead end. We will forever be grateful for your presence. Now let’s get this ring #The414Way #TheGiannisWay 😤 https://t.co/0CIRV7G0Cy— O’ Sheehan Jr. (@misheehan68) December 15, 2020
Outside voices
How does Giannis signing the supermax impact the rest of the NBA? Also: @DarthAmin and I beg everyone to stop saying this is a victory for small-market teams, or proof the supermax works. This is proof that having a well-run, competitive organization works. Not bribes. pic.twitter.com/DL29clANJL— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 15, 2020
Not far off
Milwaukee fans hearing that Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a multi-year extension with the Bucks. #NBA pic.twitter.com/BkkM3t9qXU— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) December 15, 2020
Cry me a river
#Lakers #GiannisAntetokounmpo— Hoops around (@hoopsaround) December 15, 2020
Lakers fans after seeing Giannis resign on a 5 year deal with Bucks pic.twitter.com/YWo7aCHFCC
On his own terms
Giannis has lived a completely different life than many players.— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 15, 2020
Good for him, good for the league, and good for small-market teams. https://t.co/AMOJpLKpXR
It's a Greek thing
Told everyone I knew that Giannis was going nowhere. Greeks are all about loyalty & family. Special people! Good luck @Giannis_An34— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 15, 2020
Hollywood-worthy transformation
The guy clearly put the work in! Ton of respect for @Giannis_An34! It like the movie “BIG” how he transformed himself @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/5wF4G0nhR2— Tim Doyle (@TimDoyle00) December 15, 2020
Watt knows what's up
‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/nE2bmLLh4B— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 15, 2020
An expert opinion
Keeping Milwaukee relevant on the NBA scene is what Giannis just did. He showed loyalty to the franchise when he could have gone the other way and forced a trade. Now this season already feels different. https://t.co/Uyqu6ppTWF— cfgardner (@cf_gardner) December 15, 2020
She's got a point
Ladies, if he didn't message to see how happy/excited you are that Giannis signed the supermax, then he isn't the one for you.— Alysa Z - Bango's Side Doe (@alysaz23) December 15, 2020
Turn back time
This is wild to go back in the time machine & read. For everyone who put into the NBA Karma bank in those old days & refused to give up. This afternoon had a little bit to give back to you. But seriously - Never Give up on your @bucks https://t.co/7S1AAyt85d— Andy Gorzalski (@AndyGorzalski) December 15, 2020
Small-town solidarity
Let’s gooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QloTL8NoXo— Brent Suter (@bruter24) December 15, 2020
Making Dad proud
For as much as I enjoy what he’s done on a basketball court, this part of the Giannis story has always been what’s resonated most with me. It’s why I genuinely like the Antetokounmpo family. I only wish their dad were around to see what his boys have accomplished. https://t.co/xFEWf4TH5h— William®️🧐 (@MiltownBucky) December 15, 2020
Financially sound
Worth every penny— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) December 15, 2020
Sending a statement
It’s such a relief that these Giannis rumors can finally be put to bed. It’s great that a small market was able to fend off the vultures & keep a marquee attraction. It’s even better that an MVP sees value in staying with the first organization to believe in him & let him shine.— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 15, 2020
In for the long haul
Milwaukee ♥️ MVPs & MVPs ♥️ Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/yoBF5bJQQE— megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 15, 2020
Accept no substitutes!
CELEBRATORY SMOTHIES ALL AROUND! https://t.co/1f2MjcTbCH— Mitchell Maurer (@Mitchell_NBA) December 15, 2020
Off-court contributions
Thank you @Giannis_An34 and @Bucks. As a life long Bucks and Milwaukee fan, I’m so happy for you Giannis, your family, the Bucks organization and our community. MVP people and players now define this community. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/K0lt4bXvJU— David Margolis (@drdavemke) December 15, 2020
Like the good ol' days
Brilliant to see @Giannis_An34 stay at the @Bucks . Call me old fashioned, but seeing an NBA star stay in the city where the fans love him, and become a club legend is how it should be 👏 https://t.co/TWuRaAG4vK— Dan O'Connor (@melbournesdoc) December 15, 2020
Signed and sealed
🖊 🖊 🖊 https://t.co/hwiYAaV6zn— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) December 15, 2020
Keep it rolling
From one icon to another. pic.twitter.com/TG09occAeY— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2020