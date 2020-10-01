LeBron James, Lakers rout Heat in Game 1 of NBA Finals

So, the first six minutes were fine for Miami.

Everything else was all Lakers.

“You have to get a feel for how hard Miami plays,” James said. “They smacked us in the mouth and we got a sense of that. ... From that moment when it was 23-10, we started to play to our capabilities.”

The simplest way to sum up what happened over the rest of the opening half is this: Lakers 55, Heat 25. The Lakers came into Game 1 ranked 21st out of the 22 teams that spent time in the bubble from 3-point range, making only 33.6% of their tries from deep at Disney. They were the only team in the postseason to have two games shooting less than 25% on 3s.

Perhaps they were due. The Lakers went 9-for-11 on 3’s in the final 16 minutes of the first half. Of the nine Lakers who played in the first two quarters, eight tried a 3-pointer — and all eight made at least one.

They closed the first quarter on a 19-3 run. Herro banked in a 3 from a sharp angle for a 43-41 Miami lead with 7:33 left in the half, and then the Lakers took off again, this time on a 24-5 burst to go into the break with a 65-48 lead.

The Lakers started the third on another run, this one 18-3, and the rout was officially underway.