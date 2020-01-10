LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo top NBA All-Star voting

Doncic leads West guards with 3,277,870 votes, with Houston's James Harden second with 2,167,269 votes.

In the East, Antetokounmpo has nearly twice as many votes as anyone else. He sits atop the East frontcourt balloting with 3,259,383 votes -- well ahead of Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (1,784,211) and Toronto's Pascal Siakam (1,730,763).

Atlanta's Trae Young (1,389,628) leads the voting among East guards, just ahead of Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (1,351,997) and Boston's Kemba Walker (1,331,577).

Other notables from the first week of fan voting, which began on Christmas Day: Boston's Tacko Fall remains sixth in the East frontcourt balloting, Golden State's Stephen Curry remains fourth in the West guard vote so far despite being sidelined by injury, and Portland's Carmelo Anthony is still holding the No. 8 spot in the West frontcourt race.

Fan voting continues through Jan. 20. The starters for the game — three frontcourt, two guards per team — will be determined through a system that gives fans 50% of the vote, players 25% and a media panel the remaining 25%.

Starters and the two player captains who will draft teams will be announced on Jan. 23. The reserves, who are selected by NBA coaches, will be revealed on Jan. 30.