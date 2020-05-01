LeBron James, Bucks have most to lose if NBA season canceled by COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If the NBA doesn't come back this season — and while the league says all options are open it still might not — because of the coronavirus pandemic, here are the five biggest losers:

1) LeBron James

His historic season — he's the only player to average 25 points and 10 assists at 35 or older — might net him the MVP but he'd lose a precious chance to win a fourth ring and lead the Lakers to an NBA record-tying 17th title.

2) The Milwaukee Bucks

If there's a lesson to be learned from the early episodes of ESPN's Michael Jordan docuseries "The Last Dance" it's that great players can respond to postseason failures with incredible fury. Giannis Antetokounmpo was set to enter the upcoming playoffs after losing four in a row to Toronto last year with a 2-0 series lead. With only one year left on his deal after this season, the clock is ticking.

3) The Clippers

The Clippers' plan for their first title wasn't contingent on a single postseason, but the team was rounding into form at the right time, a sign that their plan worked. With stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard having complicated injury pasts, what are the odds that happens again?