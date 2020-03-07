LeBrilliant: Lakers handle Bucks 113-103 behind LeBron James' 37 points

The victory even had a symbolic meaning for James and the Lakers: They formally clinched their first playoff spot since 2013, ending the longest drought in franchise history.

"I came here to put this franchise back where it needed to be," James said. "The league is not what it is if the Lakers are not winning."

James has transformed himself into the NBA's assists leader this season to get the most out of Davis, but he did it without losing any of his own scoring acumen. The Lakers depend on his steady excellence on both ends, and he has rarely been better this season than he was against the Bucks.

"What was more impressive to me was his defense on Giannis," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "For him to take on that assignment and still do what he did offensively, just an incredible performance."

Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who have lost two of three games for the first time since October. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points for Milwaukee, which has still won seven of nine overall.

"We definitely did not play smart," Antetokounmpo said. "We put them at the line so easily. We've just got to do better. Obviously we're going to learn a lot from this game."

