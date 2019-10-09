MILWAUKEE — An attorney for Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown have asked a federal judge to reject a $400,000 settlement offer of judgment from the city of Milwaukee.
“Mr. Brown deserves more than a mere apology,” his lawyer, Mark Thomsen, told ESPN. “He, as any human being, citizen of the USA, is entitled to an express vindication that his constitutional rights have been violated. He is entitled to no less.”
Brown had previously sued the city of Milwaukee, alleging police officers used excessive force and targeted him because he is black when they tased him in the back while unlawfully arresting him for a parking violation in January 2018. Brown’s initial lawsuit was filed in June 2018.
Two weeks ago, with the approval of Milwaukee’s Common Council, the city made a $400,000 settlement offer to the veteran guard but denied any liability. At the time, Thomsen called the offer insufficient because it didn’t include an admission of guilt and undervalued Brown’s losses.