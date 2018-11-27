CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte forced 16 turnovers, limited Milwaukee to a season-low 40 points in the paint and played perhaps its best defensive game of the season.

It almost wasn’t enough.

The Hornets built a 25-point, third-quarter lead and held on to beat the Bucks 110-107 on Monday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Milwaukee nearly came all the way back, cutting the lead to one with 17 seconds left on a layup by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But Kemba Walker made two free throws with 7.1 seconds remaining and the Bucks failed to get off a good shot after a side inbounds, with Eric Bledsoe forced to launch an off-balance 3-pointer that hit off the glass and the rim and bounced away as time expired.

The Bucks looked sloppy and disorganized on offense for most of the game and struggled making shots in the final two minutes.

“For two-and-a-half quarters we were not able to match them,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I am proud of the group for finding a way to fight back. We had a bunch of chances late and just couldn’t quite convert.”

Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Bledsoe scored 17 points.

Guard Tony Parker’s return from a two-game absence was big for Charlotte, allowing Walker to take a breather down the stretch and play off the ball while Parker ran the offense.

Hornets coach James Borrego said Parker, who made two big shots late in the fourth quarter after the Bucks had closed the lead to four, provided a “calming influence” down the stretch. Parker scored 15 points off the bench.

“Having Tony back just steadies us,” Borrego said. “He’s a winner. He’s been a winner his entire career. He helped us close that game out.”

Said Bucks center Brook Lopez: “He’s been doing that his whole career, for a long time. He’s always ready, always prepared to go. He definitely came through when they needed him to.”

Walker and Jeremy Lamb shared the scoring load for the Hornets, each finishing with 21 points. Marvin Williams added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Having Michael Kidd-Gilchrist available also was a spark for Charlotte.

His stat line was nothing to get excited about: seven points, seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist. But the forward’s return after missing six games with an ankle injury was a big influence on the team.

Kidd-Gilchrist brought energy on both ends of the floor, including a rejection of Khris Middleton off the glass on a fast-break layup attempt.

“He’s special on that end of the floor,” Walker said of Kidd-Gilchrist’s defense. “He takes pride in it. ... We missed him. He came in and gave an unbelievable effort. He’s still not 100 percent, but the effort that he gave was just unbelievable.”

Kidd-Gilchrist said it was “not fun” to sit out six games, saying he had a lot of energy bottled up inside of him.

“The energy is why I’m here,” Kidd-Gilchrist said.

Borrego praised his team’s defense one night after an ugly loss at Atlanta, which has the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

He said Kidd-Gilchrist provided the jolt the Hornets needed.

“We have felt his absence the last four or five games,” Borrego said. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we have that type of effort tonight with him back in the lineup.”

The Bucks were 7-for-9 on 3-pointers in the game’s first 5½ minutes to build a 28-14 lead.

After spotting the Bucks the first-quarter lead, the Hornets outscored the Bucks 57-24 over the next 22 minutes behind a 3-point barrage led by Lamb and Williams.

Former University of Wisconsin athlete Frank Kaminsky scored three points, on a 3-pointer, in four minutes for the Hornets.

Giannis honored again

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 19-25. This is the second time this season and fifth time in his career that Antetokounmpo has been named Player of the Week.

Antetokounmpo averaged 32.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 63.6 percent from the field as the Bucks went 3-1 for the week.

On the season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points (27.2), rebounds (13.0) and assists (5.7) per game while shooting a career-best 57.7 percent from the field.

In the paint

Bucks rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo, who missed the previous five games with a left quadriceps strain, scored eight points off the bench. He was 3-for-3 from the field, making both of his 3-point attempts. ... Pat Connaughton led Milwaukee’s reserves with 15 points. ... Milwaukee next hosts the Bulls on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee 35 17 28 27 — 107

Charlotte 32 33 28 17 — 110

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 4-18 3-3 14, Antetokounmpo 7-15 5-7 20, Lopez 6-10 2-2 15, Bledsoe 6-13 1-1 17, Brogdon 4-16 2-2 11, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 2-2 0-0 5, Brown 1-1 0-1 2, DiVincenzo 3-3 0-0 8, Connaughton 4-10 4-5 15. Totals 37-90 17-21 107.

CHARLOTTE — Batum 3-4 0-0 7, Williams 6-11 0-0 16, Zeller 4-5 0-2 8, Walker 3-12 13-16 21, Lamb 8-15 3-4 21, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-6 0-0 7, Bridges 1-5 3-4 5, Kaminsky 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 7-14 0-2 15, Monk 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 38-81 21-30 110.

3-point goals — M 16-46 (Bledsoe 4-9, Connaughton 3-7, Middleton 3-12, DiVincenzo 2-2, Snell 1-1, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Lopez 1-4, Brogdon 1-6, Dellavedova 0-1, Maker 0-1), C 13-29 (Williams 4-6, Lamb 2-4, Walker 2-6, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1, Batum 1-2, Kaminsky 1-2, Monk 1-2, Parker 1-3, Bridges 0-3). Rebounds — M 48 (Antetokounmpo 13), C 44 (Lamb, Williams 8). Assists — M 25 (Antetokounmpo 9), C 21 (Parker 6). Total fouls — M 22, C 22. Att. — 13,805.

