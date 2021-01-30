LaMelo Ball scores 27 points to lead Hornets past Bucks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball scored a career-high 27 points and had nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Milwaukee Bucks their second loss in two nights, 126-114 on Saturday.

Gordon Hayward added 27 points, Malik Monk had 18 and Cody Zeller chipped in with a career-best 15 rebounds to help the Hornets (9-11) beat the Pacers and Bucks on back-to-back nights.

Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 34 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks. The two-time MVP appeared to bang knees with Miles Bridges with about seven minutes to play but remained in the game.

Jrue Holiday had 21 points, and Khris Middleton 18 for the Bucks (11-8).

It was a game of big runs.

After falling behind 20-10 to start the game, the Hornets caught fire from long range. Behind Hayward and Monk, Charlotte made 15 of its next 17 shots, including eight 3-pointers, as part of a 41-11 run.

But that 20-point lead quickly evaporated as the Bucks battled back to cut it to 68-64 at halftime behind Antetokounmpo, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Ball was a difference maker down the stretch on both ends of the court as the Hornets outscored the Bucks 16-1 in the final 6½ minutes.