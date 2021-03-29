Lakers add center Andre Drummond for postseason push

LOS ANGELES — Andre Drummond is joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the playoff push.

The Lakers announced the signing of the two-time All-Star center less than an hour before Sunday night's game against the Orlando Magic. Drummond announced his decision with a post on his Instagram account earlier in the day, writing "Back to work" underneath an illustration of himself in a Lakers uniform.

Drummond agreed to a buyout Friday from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired the four-time NBA rebounding champion last year after nearly eight seasons in Detroit. He had to clear waivers before he could join a team of his choosing, and Drummond chose to link up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending NBA champions.

"We're all thrilled. He's one of the best centers in the league and someone every defensive coordinator is going to have to account for while trying to slow down LeBron, AD and our guards when we get going," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after Sunday's 96-93 victory over the Magic. "He can dominate on both sides and his physicality is something they have to account for."

Vogel said he wasn't sure if Drummond would be available for the Lakers' next game, which is Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.