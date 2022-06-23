La Crosse native, Wisconsin men’s basketball star Johnny Davis drafted by NBA's Washington Wizards

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — La Crosse Central High School graduate Johnny Davis, who spent two seasons playing basketball at the University of Wisconsin, was drafted 10th by the Washington Wizards during Thursday's NBA Draft at the Barclays Center.

Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year and consensus All-American, became the first Badger drafted since Frank Kaminsky was picked ninth by the Charlotte Hornets and Sam Dekker 18th by the Houston Rockets in 2015.

“We are so proud of Johnny for fulfilling his dream of making the NBA,” UW coach Greg Gard said in a news release. “The Washington Wizards are getting a proven winner, and the most competitive player in this draft class. I’ve always said that Johnny’s best trait is his competitive drive, which will help him stand out at the next level. Playing for the University of Wisconsin meant something special to Johnny, and tonight meant something special to his state and our program.”

Davis, who had pre-draft workouts with Detroit, Indiana, San Antonio and Washington, followed Duke’s Paolo Banchero (Orlando), Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City), Auburn’s Jabari Smith (Houston), Iowa’s Keegan Murray (Sacramento), Purdue’s Jaden Ivey (Detroit), Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana), Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe (Portland), G League Ignite’s Dyson Daniels (New Orleans) and Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio) in the draft order.

The 6-foot-5 guard was the first player from a La Crosse high school to be drafted since Glen Selbo went second overall to the Toronto Huskies of the Basketball Association of America in 1947.

Davis is the second NBA player in his family. His dad, Mark, played 31 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and two for the Phoenix Suns in 1988-89 before spending most of the next 10 seasons overseas and winning a Spanish Cup with CB Zaragoza in 1990.

Johnny Davis helped Central to a 94-13 record during four high school seasons. Central won the WIAA Division 2 state championship his freshman season and qualified for the tournament the next two seasons. It knocked off top-ranked Onalaska in a sectional semifinal before his senior season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He scored 2,158 points in high school before accepting a scholarship offer from coach Greg Gard and the Badgers.

Davis earned his college accolades after making a jump in performance from his freshman season to his sophomore season.

He came off the bench to average 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds over his 24.4 minutes per game as a freshman.

Davis spent part of the summer between his two seasons as a Badger playing in the U19 World Cup for Team USA. He played alongside other NBA draft picks such as Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey and together they took home the gold.

That experience in Latvia is one Davis credits as a huge reason for his increased performance as a sophomore.

Davis quickly showed he was a key contributor for UW last season with his breakout performance coming five games into the season. He had his first 30-or-more-point performance against then-No. 12 Houston.

He walked away from the Maui Invitational the MVP of the tournament and in talks for National Player of the Year.

Davis' momentum didn’t stop as he continued to power past Big Ten powerhouses. He had a career-high 37-point performance to upset Purdue at Mackey Arena. He played so hard against Michigan State that his jersey tore and he had to finish the game in No. 51, but still walked away with a win. The only Big Ten team Davis and the Badgers didn’t defeat this season was Illinois.

He proved his penchant for closing games multiple times throughout the season, but especially in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Colgate. He scored UW’s last 14 points in the 67-60 victory to advance to the second round of the tournament.

He finished the season as the leading scorer for the Badgers, averaging 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.2 minutes per game.

Check back later for reaction from Davis, his family and Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard.