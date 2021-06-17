Kristian Winfield: Nets role players need to step up in Game 6

The Nets need their role players to step up. The jig is up on Harden, who when not fully healthy is not nearly the threat to score and make plays as the name on the back of his jersey would suggest. The Bucks doubled Harden and defended him the full length of the floor in Game 5, but a reasonable adjustment from the Bucks would be to force the ball into Harden's hands, making an injured player shoulder more of the offense than he is capable of on fickle legs.

The load won't be Harden's to bear if the role players show face in Milwaukee for Game 6.

"I don't know at all what James will look like for the next game compared to last night, but I think there are certain things that he will feel more comfortable with just from a comfort of having played more basketball, from having a game under his belt, having felt it out there," Nash said. "That can only make him more comfortable and improve if physically he's OK, and so far, he is. I don't know. Maybe they will try to target him more. It's not really what they do, it would be a departure in some ways. But they may, they may. And we will be ready for that as well."

Kyrie staying home