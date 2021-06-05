Kristian Winfield: Nets almost beat Bucks without James Harden. They're confident they can win with him

"We're a connected team, as well," Durant said after Friday's practice. "We're a team that, we've only been together for a year, but we've been through so much already and we've adapted to each other so far. So it's another step in the direction we want to go and hopefully it starts off well tomorrow."

The Nets have addressed the elephant in the room. So what if their best players have only played a handful of games together as a trio this season? Those players are all-world, likely first-ballot Hall of Famers, three of the greatest scorers and playmakers to ever play in this league, let alone play on the same team.

"That is our reality. We're trying to put the pieces together on the fly and that's our challenge," Nets coach Steve Nash said on Thursday. "We accept that and that's OK. We don't hide from it. We accept it and it's not an excuse. We're not sitting here trying to have a built-in excuse either. I don't want any excuses from our staff or our players or anyone. That is the gap that our team is fighting against. Every team has their gap, has their deficiency or growth area that they need and that is the primary one for us."

To combat that deficiency, Durant said focus and attention to detail will be important, as well as playing as hard as possible, in dealing with an opponent like the Bucks, who can win games in a variety of ways.