Kristian Winfield: Dear Knicks, you're not getting Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak's free agency is also in just one year. If he leaves the Bucks, it would be because they could not get over the hump in pursuit of a championship. The odds are stronger for him to join the Miami Heat — a team that does not project to have the cap space to sign him — than a Knicks team that would have to improve into a playoff team to earn Antetokounmpo's respect.

Here's a reminder: The Knicks have the sixth-worst record in the NBA.

Need another reminder? The Knicks haven't been to the playoffs since Antetokounmpo was drafted. Instead of trying to poach a star, how about trying to identify, draft and develop one?

If the Knicks believe Kidd is the head coach who can develop RJ Barrett into a legitimate starting two, develop Mitchell Robinson into a franchise center, mold their next point guard into a version of himself and drag New York out of the lottery, where they've been since Kidd last played for them, then they should hire him immediately.

But if they're only interested in Kidd because of the allure of Antetokounmpo in a Knicks jersey, well, they should remember the mistakes they made last summer, too.