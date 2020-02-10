Kings excited about former Bucks top pick Jabari Parker despite injury history

"We got a couple good players," Divac said. "Jabari is a player we loved the last couple years and finally we were able to bring him to our team."

Parker and Len both arrived in Sacramento with lingering injuries. Parker missed 20 of his last 21 games in Atlanta due to a right shoulder impingement. Len missed 10 of his last 12 games with the Hawks due to lower back pain and a strained right hip flexor. Neither player is expected to be out much longer.

Parker said he has been cleared for full-contact basketball activities. He practiced with the Kings on Friday and is eager to suit up for a team that has won three in a row and six of its last eight.

"I feel good," Parker said. "I'm just trying to get as many practices in as possible before I try to get in games. Preparation is very key, especially where our team is right now. I don't want to slow us up. . If it was up to me, I would play today, but it's not up to me."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parker, a 6-foot-8 power forward, was a prep star in Chicago who received scholarship offers from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina, among others. He spent one season at Duke before starting his NBA career in Milwaukee. Parker tore his left ACL twice early in his career, first as a rookie in 2014 and again in 2017, forcing him to miss 145 games over his first four seasons with the Bucks.