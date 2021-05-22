Khris Middleton's last-second shot, Jrue Holiday's block lift Bucks past Heat in OT in Game 1

The Bucks took a 98-97 with 34.3 seconds left in regulation when Antetokounmpo made the second of two free throws after getting fouled on a shot attempt. Antetokounmpo knocked the ball loose from Butler to force a jump ball, got the ball when Brook Lopez won the tip and got fouled again with 9 seconds left.

This time, Antetokounmpo made the first but missed the second. Trevor Ariza got the rebound and Miami called a timeout with 8 seconds remaining.

Dragic inbounded the ball to Butler, who took his time before driving to the basket and making a layup that rolled in as the buzzer sounded.

Bigger crowds

This game featured the largest attendance for a Milwaukee home game this season.

The Milwaukee Health Department’s revised pandemic-imposed guidelines enabled the Bucks to fill 50% of Fiserv Forum’s seats this season, resulting in crowds of about 9,000. The Bucks had closed the regular season playing home games at 18% capacity, or roughly 3,300 fans.

Crowds will get even bigger when this series moves to Miami for Game 3 on Thursday. The Heat announced Saturday they could have as many as 17,000 fans for their home playoff games

In the paint