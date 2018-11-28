MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo kept doing his thing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

But he still needed a helping hand from teammate Khris Middleton, who sank a clutch 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left to send the Bucks to a 116-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo had a season-high 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in an entertaining duel with former teammate Jabari Parker, who paced the Bulls with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

After several missed tips by Brook Lopez and a tap-out by guard Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon smartly passed the ball back to a wide-open Middleton at the top of the 3-point arc to set up the winning shot. Justin Holiday missed a 3 for Chicago that would have tied it in the final seconds.

Middleton’s winner was the only shot he took in the fourth quarter.

“For several years, Khris has been a big shot-maker, a big-shot guy at the end of games,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “When you don’t get a touch, that can make it harder.

“I think they were rotating, sometimes they were taking away Giannis and getting a quick rotation to Khris and we got some good open looks on the backside. He’s a heck of a player.”

Antetokounmpo just missed a third triple-double this season. He attacked in the paint and shot 14 of 21 from the field and 8 of 12 on free throws.

“So far, I’ve figured out my spots and I know where I can be effective from,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve just got to keep being aggressive. I don’t think there are guys in the league that can guard me 1-on-1 down there.

“But I think what makes this team great and what makes me great in this game plan is that I can pass the ball. I think teams are scared of that.”

Antetokounmpo also had a crucial block of Parker’s shot with the score tied at 111 in the last minute, and the star forward then sank two free throws with 36 seconds left before the Bulls’ Zach LaVine tied the score with a reverse layup.

The Bucks (15-6) improved to 11-2 at home. Chicago (5-17) lost its fourth in a row.

In the paint

Veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova returned after missing two games with right knee soreness. Budenholzer said Ilyasova and third-year forward Thon Maker will be counted on to help make up for the loss of center John Henson, who had surgery on his left wrist Tuesday. Henson is expected to be out at least 12 weeks but could return this season.

Chicago 40 22 27 24 — 113

Milwaukee 30 33 29 24 — 116

CHICAGO — Holiday 2-10 2-4 8, Parker 9-21 4-7 24, Carter Jr. 3-8 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 6-12 5-5 22, LaVine 8-18 6-6 24, Hutchison 1-3 0-0 2, R.Lopez 8-10 1-1 17, Payne 3-4 1-1 7, Harrison 0-2 3-5 3. Totals 40-88 22-29 113.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 6-13 2-3 17, Antetokounmpo 14-21 8-12 36, B.Lopez 4-15 2-2 12, Bledsoe 2-3 3-4 7, Brogdon 8-11 2-2 24, Ilyasova 4-6 1-1 9, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Dellavedova 0-0 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 0-3 0-0 0, Snell 2-7 0-0 4, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 43-87 18-24 116.

3-point goals — C 11-37 (Arcidiacono 5-9, Parker 2-6, LaVine 2-6, Holiday 2-10, Payne 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, R.Lopez 0-1, Harrison 0-2), M 12-35 (Brogdon 6-6, Middleton 3-6, B.Lopez 2-9, Connaughton 1-4, Maker 0-1, Ilyasova 0-1, Snell 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3, Antetokounmpo 0-3). Fouled out — Carter Jr.. Rebounds — C 45 (LaVine 9), M 48 (Antetokounmpo 11). Assists — C 28 (LaVine 7), M 29 (Antetokounmpo 8). Total fouls — C 23, M 23. Technicals — R.Lopez, C coach Hoiberg, C coach Bulls (defensive 3 second). Att. — 16,660.