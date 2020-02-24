Khris Middleton pours in 40 points as Bucks tip Wizards in overtime

WASHINGTON — Khris Middleton suddenly went cold down the stretch against the Washington Wizards.

Fortunately for the Milwaukee Bucks, he kept shooting.

With Giannis Antetotkounmpo fouled out, Middleton bounced back from five straight misses and scored Milwaukee’s final nine points and the Bucks beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 137-134 in overtime.

“It was frustrating,” Middletown said of his cold stretch from late in regulation to early in overtime. “I thought they were easy shots, great looks that I knock down a majority of the time. Going into the timeouts, going back on defense, everybody was just telling me to keep shooting.”

Middleton, who finished with 40 points, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 30.2 seconds left to give the Bucks a 135-132 lead.

After Beal — who had his second straight 50-point game — made two free throws, Middleton was fouled with 7.8 seconds left and made both attempts from the line to make it 137-134 and Troy Brown Jr.’s 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.

“We definitely didn’t want (Beal) to take the last shot,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We feel fortunate that we made one more play than them probably down the stretch.”