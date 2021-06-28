Khris Middleton leads big fourth quarter as Bucks rally past Hawks for 2-1 series lead

Fans cheered when he missed each of his first two free throws in the first quarter. He threw an airball from the line in the second period, again earning cheers from the sellout crowd.

In the paint

Antetokounmpo was on the injury report as probable with left calf tightness but did not appear to be affected by the injury. He had 11 rebounds and played 41 minutes. “I think it’s in a good place,” Budenholzer said. “He’s going to have to stay on top of it.” ... Young remained seated on the court for a few seconds after his ankle injury before heading to the locker room. He returned with 8:44 remaining in the game. ... Hawks forward Cam Reddish was available but did not play after scoring 11 points in Game 2 in his return from an Achilles tendon injury. It was his first action since Feb. 21. McMillan said he was not yet ready to move Reddish into a more prominent role.