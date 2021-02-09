Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo power surging Bucks past Nuggets

But the Nuggets once again struggled in the third quarter. The Bucks outscored them 34-26.

"We still find ourselves trying to figure out how to be a team that plays a lot better in the second half," Malone said. "We've lost three in a row because we haven't defended anybody."

Asked about the marquee matchup between Jokic and Antetokounmpo, Malone feigned hurt feelings.

"Are you telling me the marquee matchup isn't Michael Malone and Mike Budenholzer?" Malone kidded.

Bucks forward Torrey Craig returned to Denver after spending his first three seasons with the Nuggets. The team put together a video tribute to him and aired it on the scoreboard in the first quarter. Craig finished with nine points - all on 3-pointers.

"In the time Torrey was here, he had a tremendous impact on our culture and our winning," Malone said. "I miss Torrey Craig, the person. I have a lot of respect for who he is and the journey he took to get where he is."

Tip-ins

Bucks: The Bucks outrebounded the Nuggets 50-38. ... C Brook Lopez said he woke from his pregame nap not sure if he would have a text saying the game was off in light of the Holiday news.