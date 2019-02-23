MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 10 rebounds, and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks pulled away for a 140-128 victory over the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

The Bucks (45-14) have won 10 of 11 and 16 of 18 to move a season-high 31 games over .500. With their latest win, they surpassed last season’s victory total.

Derrick Rose had 23 points for the Timberwolves, who played without Karl-Anthony Towns (concussion protocol) for the second consecutive game.

After the score was tied at 113, the Bucks finally pulled away in the fourth quarter with a decisive 16-2 run capped by Nikola Mirotic’s driving layup and two free throws from Middleton that gave Milwaukee a 129-115 advantage with 4:58 to play. Minnesota never threatened after that as the Bucks dialed up their energy and improved to 25-5 at home.

Brook Lopez had 19 points for the Bucks and a technical foul for scowling at a prone Dario Saric after a dunk in the closing minutes.

Taj Gibson scored a season-high 20 points for Minnesota, one better than his previous best set in Friday’s night win over New York. Andrew Wiggins had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Anthony Tolliver finished with 17 points.

With Towns watching in street clothes, the Timberwolves’ bench came up big, outscoring the Bucks’ reserves 37-20 and hustling their way to a 70-69 Minnesota lead at halftime.

Rose scored seven points in the third, including a three-point play at the end of the period that gave Minnesota a 109-107 lead. Middleton scored 13 straight points in the quarter to keep the Bucks close.

Minnesota 32 38 39 19 — 128

Milwaukee 35 34 38 33 — 140

MINNESOTA — Wiggins 7-15 1-2 18, Saric 2-11 2-2 7, Gibson 7-17 6-7 20, Teague 1-7 0-0 2, Okogie 6-9 0-0 14, Deng 4-7 1-1 10, Bates-Diop 3-3 2-3 8, Tolliver 6-8 0-0 17, Rose 10-15 3-3 23, Jones 4-10 1-2 9. Totals 50-102 16-20 128.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 10-18 4-4 28, Antetokounmpo 9-16 6-6 27, Lopez 7-13 2-2 19, Bledsoe 6-11 3-3 16, Brogdon 5-11 4-5 16, Ilyasova 4-8 2-2 13, Mirotic 7-11 0-0 17, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Snell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-95 21-22 140.

3-point goals — Min 12-26 (Tolliver 5-7, Wiggins 3-5, Okogie 2-2, Deng 1-3, Saric 1-5, Jones 0-1, Teague 0-1, Rose 0-2), Mil 19-43 (Middleton 4-10, Antetokounmpo 3-4, Ilyasova 3-4, Mirotic 3-6, Lopez 3-8, Brogdon 2-4, Bledsoe 1-4, Connaughton 0-1, Hill 0-2). Rebounds — Min 41 (Wiggins 9), Mil 49 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists — Min 29 (Jones 9), Mil 28 (Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe 7). Total fouls — Min 16, Mil 17. Technicals — Min coach (Defensive three second), Mil coach (Defensive three second), Lopez. Att. — 17,972.