MILWAUKEE — Billed as a battle of All-Star captains, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers instead took the court Tuesday night without their respective franchise players.

Missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is nursing an injured ankle, the Bucks repeatedly thwarted rallies by the Lakers, who didn’t have the services of LeBron James due to a sore groin, before finally pulling away for a 115-101 victory at Fiserv Forum.

“We didn’t play well with the lead. That’s frustrating on a lot of different levels,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Khris Middleton scored 30 points and had 10 rebounds, Brook Lopez tied a season high with 28 points, and Nikola Mirotic chipped in with 23 points for Milwaukee, which improved to an NBA-best 53-18.

Budenholzer credited Lopez’s all-around game for leading the Bucks to victory.

“I thought he was phenomenal,” Budenholzer said. “Some of his shots were just very timely, then he’s finishing in the paint, he’s driving it, getting to the free throw line. He did a lot of things offensively.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a season-high 35 points for the Lakers, three off his career best.

“He’s a very skilled shooter. It’s a lot of fun when he is having a game like that,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said.

Kyle Kuzma added 17 points for Los Angeles, which has lost four consecutive games and nine of 10.

Antetokounmpo, a front-runner for the league MVP award, scored a career-high 52 points in a 130-125 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, but sprained his right ankle in that game after colliding with Joel Embiid on a drive to the basket late in the third quarter. He remained in the game, but continued soreness forced him to sit against the Lakers.

James, who had 33 points in a loss to the Knicks on Sunday, didn’t play due to a sore left groin, the same injury that caused him to miss a career-high 17 consecutive games earlier this season.

The Bucks led by 11 after the first quarter, but the Lakers worked their way back in the second, eventually tying it at 56 before falling behind 61-58 at the half. Caldwell-Pope had 23 first-half points, helped by 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Milwaukee seemed to gain control in the third quarter, building a 23-point lead at one point. The Bucks led 99-84 heading to the fourth.

The Lakers clawed back, however, and cut the lead to five midway through the fourth quarter. But the Bucks again pushed the lead to double digits.

“I thought our guys gave everything they had tonight,” Walton said.

Frazier joins mix

The Bucks signed guard Tim Frazier as they try to shore up their backcourt with Malcolm Brogdon out indefinitely with a plantar fascia tear in his right foot.

The 28-year-old Frazier played 47 games this season for the New Orleans Pelicans and averaged 5.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. He was waived Feb. 28.

The 6-foot guard from Penn State has played with Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans and Washington over his five seasons in the NBA and holds career averages of 5.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 233 games. Frazier appeared in four preseason games for Milwaukee this season but was waived Oct. 15. Terms of the deal were not released.

“We feel really fortunate that Tim was somebody that we could add to the team,” Budenholzer said.

Frazier played 12 minutes but didn’t score. To clear a roster spot, Milwaukee cut forward Christian Wood.

In the paint

Bucks guards Sterling Brown (right wrist soreness) and Donte DiVincenzo (bilateral heel bursitis), center Pau Gasol (left ankle soreness) and forward Ersan Ilyasova (illness) sat out.

Brown is closest to returning to game action, Budenholzer said.

“We’re hopeful by the end of the week that he will be cleared to play and be available for games,” he said.

L.A. Lakers 24 34 26 17 — 101

Milwaukee 35 26 38 16 — 115

L.A. LAKERS — Kuzma 4-17 7-10 17, Muscala 1-6 0-0 2, McGee 3-7 0-0 6, Rondo 6-16 0-0 13, Bullock 3-5 4-4 13, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Wagner 2-5 1-1 5, Caruso 0-6 4-4 4, Hart 2-3 0-0 6, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, A.Ingram 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 12-20 3-4 35. Totals 33-86 19-23 101.

MILWAUKEE — Middleton 12-20 2-2 30, Mirotic 8-14 4-5 23, Lopez 8-14 7-10 28, Bledsoe 4-12 5-10 14, Snell 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 1-7 0-0 3, Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 6-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-90 18-27 115.

3-point goals — LAL 16-43 (Caldwell-Pope 8-14, Bullock 3-3, Hart 2-3, Kuzma 2-8, Rondo 1-5, Williams 0-1, Caruso 0-1, Wagner 0-3, Muscala 0-5), M 15-47 (Lopez 5-11, Middleton 4-7, Mirotic 3-7, Wilson 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Bledsoe 1-6, Snell 0-2, Frazier 0-2, Hill 0-3). Rebounds — LAL 42 (McGee 11), M 54 (Middleton 10). Assists — LAL 20 (Rondo 10), M 25 (Bledsoe 7). Total fouls — LAL 18, M 19. Att. — 17,879.