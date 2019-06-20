Khris Middleton drives , AP photo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defends during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference final in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. 

 FRANK GUNN, The Canadian Press via AP

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton is declining his $13 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, his agent told ESPN on Wednesday.

Middleton and the Bucks are planning to work together toward a new long-term deal, league sources said. Middleton is expected to command a max contract with Milwaukee or elsewhere. He is eligible to sign a five-year, $190 million deal to stay with the Bucks, or a four-year, $141 million contract with another team.

Middleton is the Bucks’ top priority in a free agent class that includes Malcolm Brogdon, Brook Lopez and Nikola Mirotic. Middleton averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds and four assists last season and made his first All-Star team.

