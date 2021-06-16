Kevin Durant buries Bucks, who blow big lead to trail Nets 3-2 in series

"The injuries that he's been through, to come back even from the Achilles to the hamstring to get back in this position, the world is witnessing, once again, who is the best player in the world," Nets forward Jeff Green said.

No argument from the Bucks.

"He's the best player in the world right now and we've got to beat him as a team," Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "We've got to guard him as a team. We've got to make him make tough shots like tonight. We've just got to keep doing our job and hopefully he's going to miss."

Harden played for the first time since leaving 43 seconds into the series opener with right hamstring tightness. He shot just 1 for 10 and missed all eight 3-pointers, but had eight assists and six rebounds while playing 46 minutes.

"I woke up and was like, 'You know what? Let's go,'" Harden said. "I tried to go out there and do the best I can. Hopefully I gave my teammates some encouragement and some life."

Green made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the Nets, who fell into a 17-point hole in this one after two losses in Milwaukee before Durant carried them back. Blake Griffin added 17 points.

Game 6 is Thursday in Milwaukee, where the Bucks are 4-0 against the Nets this season.