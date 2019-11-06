Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON SNOWFALL TO IMPACT MORNING AND AFTERNOON COMMUTES... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW, WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. THE SNOW MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES THIS MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE MORNING COMMUTE AND MAY ALSO IMPACT THE AFTERNOON COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&